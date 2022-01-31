HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Prep Dual Fold Phone With S Pen Support

Samsung Prep Dual Fold Phone With S Pen Support

By | 31 Jan 2022

Samsung is making more than a few bets that the smartphone revolution will be folded.

The Z Fold and Z Flip were among the biggest innovations in smartphone tech last year, and the company showed off their asymmetrical foldable at this month’s CES.

Now, a new patent published by the company shows a Galaxy Dual Fold phone with an S-Pen holder.

Judging by the above schematics, two cut-out ridges in the back of the phone will allow the S Pen to slot in. It will be magnetically attached.

At the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event, the company will reveal a S22 Ultra that will replace the Note series. This patent, on top of the asymmetrical foldable shown at CES 2022, makes it clear that the company has plans to replace notepads with smartphones.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Slashing Top End TV’s By 40%
Big Tech Brands Appear To Snub Beijing Winter Olympics
Big Premium TV Battle Looming, Front & Centre Is LG OLED Technology
Samsung Sacks Long-Term PR Partners Edelman For Ogilvy
Samsung A23 Series To Get New 50MP Camera
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Philips Unveils OLED807 4K Range, Promise 30% Brighter
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Indi Brings M&K Sounds V+ Subwoofers To Aus Market
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Sonos Working On Wireless Wi-Fi Headphones
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Spotify Adds Covid Content Warnings, After Losing $3B
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Tablet Sales Dropped 25% In Q4 2021
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Philips Unveils OLED807 4K Range, Promise 30% Brighter
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Philips has unveiled its latest range of OLED televisions, which promises images that are 30 per cent brighter than standard...
Read More