Samsung is making more than a few bets that the smartphone revolution will be folded.

The Z Fold and Z Flip were among the biggest innovations in smartphone tech last year, and the company showed off their asymmetrical foldable at this month’s CES.

Now, a new patent published by the company shows a Galaxy Dual Fold phone with an S-Pen holder.

Judging by the above schematics, two cut-out ridges in the back of the phone will allow the S Pen to slot in. It will be magnetically attached.

At the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event, the company will reveal a S22 Ultra that will replace the Note series. This patent, on top of the asymmetrical foldable shown at CES 2022, makes it clear that the company has plans to replace notepads with smartphones.