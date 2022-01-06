Samsung are taking their foldable phones to the next level, unveiling an asymmetrical display at a private CES 2022 media showcase.

The prototype flip phone has an upper half shorter than the lower half. When folded, the lower section is visible, allowing users easy access to simple info such as time and weather.

As the company explain, “By exposing the bottom screen, flip smartphones no longer need a secondary screen on the exterior fold. This can cut costs significantly and simplify the manufacturing process.”

There’s no news yet on whether this groundbreaking display will meet the upcoming Galaxy Z series, but Samsung are clearly taking the aesthetic seriously.

The media junket also saw the company introduce double-bending foldable and rollable QD display panels. The double-bending Flex S folds in and out to make an “S” curve, and will include a 17.3″ foldable panel.