HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Taiwan Boycott Beijing Olympics, As Tensions Increase

Taiwan Boycott Beijing Olympics, As Tensions Increase

By | 31 Jan 2022

Taiwan will not participate in the opening or closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympic Games, over fears that China will use the event to claim ownership of the island on a global platform.

Taiwan is a vital cog in the global technology machine thanks to TSMC, the world’s most biggest semiconductor company.

Taiwan produces a staggering 90 per cent of the world’s advanced chips, with the likes of Apple relying upon TSMC for components. The recent semiconductor shortage saw TSMC’s market capitalisation shoot to A$858 billion, making it the most valuable company in Asia. It overtook China’s Tencent last week, for market value.

Taiwan’s boycott of the Games came after a representative of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said “the team from Taipei, China, is already registered to participate.”

Taiwan competes officially as ‘Chinese Taipei’ in the Games, a nod that represents the island’s cultural lineage but not who holds jurisdiction over them. This was agreed upon in an 1989 agreement between Chian, Taiwan and the IOC, but the reversing of the name by the Chinese official is “implying that Taiwan is a part of the Chinese state”, as Nikkei Asia explains.

“China intentionally called the Taiwanese team by the incorrect name of ‘Taipei, China,’ which will only further heighten the resentment of the Taiwanese people,” the Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said.

“We need to prepare for unforeseen circumstances,” it added.

Taiwan claimed over the weekend that China sent 39 military aircraft into the Taiwan Strait, an incursion that has fuelled the political debate further.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Big Tech Brands Appear To Snub Beijing Winter Olympics
Mac Rumours Say Apple’s M2 Chip Still On Hold
Big Tech Brands Hit By China Ban
TSMC Earmarking $60+ Billion To Fix Chip Shortage
Huawei Invests Heavily To Make China Semiconductor Haven
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Philips Unveils OLED807 4K Range, Promise 30% Brighter
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Indi Brings M&K Sounds V+ Subwoofers To Aus Market
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Sonos Working On Wireless Wi-Fi Headphones
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Spotify Adds Covid Content Warnings, After Losing $3B
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Tablet Sales Dropped 25% In Q4 2021
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Philips Unveils OLED807 4K Range, Promise 30% Brighter
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Philips has unveiled its latest range of OLED televisions, which promises images that are 30 per cent brighter than standard...
Read More