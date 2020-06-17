Samsung Phone Average Selling Price Hits Six-Year High

The average selling price (ASP) of Samsung smartphones have hit their highest point in six years according to latest numbers from Strategy Analytics.

The research firm partly attributes the price jump for for the launch of its high-end foldable devices including the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

For January – March quarter in 2020, Samsung’s smartphone ASP notched US$292 – up 8.5% from Q1Y19 and a 20% leap versus Q4Y19.

According to Strategy Analytics, Samsung’s smartphone ASP was US$243 in 2017, and US$251 in 2018.

The news follows reports Samsung is preparing to launch a cheaper version of its Galaxy Fold device – a premium price-tag is still expected which will further drive up its ASP.

On a revenue basis, Samsung’s share of the global smartphone market leapt 22.1% in Q1Y20 – 14.4% higher than the previous quarter, and up from 21.7% the same time last year.

Apple’s global smartphone revenue market share is currently the highest in the industry with just over 37%.

The news comes after Samsung ramped up its mid-range portfolio last year, with its mid-range Galaxy A51 notching the best-selling smartphone of Q1 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.