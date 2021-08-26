HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Mocks Late Steve Jobs As “Turtleneck Wearer” In App Description

Samsung Mocks Late Steve Jobs As “Turtleneck Wearer” In App Description

By | 26 Aug 2021

Samsung has taken a shot at the late Steve Jobs in the product description for its iTest app, which is an Android emulator for the Apple iPhone, giving users the chance to get outside the walled garden before (hopefully) making the change to a Samsung product.

“Samsung users are all unique and they like their phones to be unique too,” the description reads.

“No turtleneck wearer should dictate how your phone looks. Check out a few of the other themes. The ones here are just to give you a taste, but once you have a real Samsung you’ll have access to a world of amazing options.”

Not surprisingly, the distasteful jab caught the ire of many, with more than a few users pointing out the Steve Jobs’ vision for responsible for the entire smartphone market.

Samsung is yet to respond officially to the description, although we have to say, it is quite apt.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
iPhone 13 Release Date Leaked, Four Models Coming
Samsung Has A New Trick, They Can Brick Stolen TV’s
Big Brands Ditch CEDIA 2021, Show Tipped To Be Cancelled
Samsung Disagrees With Controversial Post Ruling
How Are Pre Orders Going For Samsung Flip & Fold?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fitbit Launches “Most Advanced” Fitness Tracker Yet
FitBit Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
Ambertech Delivers Record Growth Profits Up $549%
Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
Flexible OLED Magazines Coming To Planes
Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
Big W Posts Record Sales As Woolworths Surges
BIG W Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
iPhone 13 Release Date Leaked, Four Models Coming
Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fitbit Launches “Most Advanced” Fitness Tracker Yet
FitBit Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Fitbit has officially unveiled its new Charge 5 fitness tracker with colour screen, billed as its most advanced tracker yet....
Read More