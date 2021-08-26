HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Flexible OLED Magazines Coming To Planes

Flexible OLED Magazines Coming To Planes

By | 26 Aug 2021

American carrier Airbus is trialling a digital OLED magazine in place of its paper ones, which are falling out of favour for both environmental and health reasons.

Although seemingly an expensive option for an industry already crippled by the pandemic, OLED magazines with flexible, turnable pages require less maintenance, can be cleaned easier, have zero printing costs, weigh less, and can be upgraded rapidly.

They will also take the place of the inflexible LCD screens that many carriers have attached to them, and will be able to play movies, and be held at various angles.

Airbus has been shortlisted for a Crystal Cabin Award as a result of this innovation. The carrier has been working with Royole Technology on these magazines since 2018. Royole positions itself as “a market leader in flexible displays, folding smartphones and flexible sensors”.

The magazines will be available soon, with Airbus planning to trial them on an upcoming flight.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Saved By OLED And Memory Demand
Apple Look To Overtake Samsung In 2021 OLED Smartphone Shipments
LG Display To Spend $1.2B On Dedicated Apple OLED Line
Large OLED Panel Shortage Forecast For 2024, Possibly 2023
REPORT: Almost All 2021 OLED Phones Have 6-Inch Screens
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fitbit Launches “Most Advanced” Fitness Tracker Yet
FitBit Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
Ambertech Delivers Record Growth Profits Up $549%
Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
Samsung Mocks Late Steve Jobs As “Turtleneck Wearer” In App Description
Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
Big W Posts Record Sales As Woolworths Surges
BIG W Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
iPhone 13 Release Date Leaked, Four Models Coming
Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fitbit Launches “Most Advanced” Fitness Tracker Yet
FitBit Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Fitbit has officially unveiled its new Charge 5 fitness tracker with colour screen, billed as its most advanced tracker yet....
Read More