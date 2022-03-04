Samsung are boasting they are set to release the fastest memory chipset ever, with their latest next-gen memory set setting a world-record on speed.

Reports say the LPDDR5X memory chip operated at 7.5 gigabits per second, the fastest speed among memory chips in the market.

Short for low power double data rate 5X, the LPDDR5X chip performed at the record speed on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon mobile platform. Unveiled in November, the chip was manufactured with 14-nanometer technology.

Compared to the previous model, the LPDDR5X offers speed 1.2 times faster. Also, the chip is applied with a low-power technology cuts power consumption by 20 per cent.