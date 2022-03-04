HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > AMD Suspends Chip Sales To Russia

AMD Suspends Chip Sales To Russia

By | 4 Mar 2022

Chip-maker AMD has announced it is stopping all semiconductos sales with Russia.

“Based on sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and other nations, at this time AMD is suspending its sales and distribution of our products into Russia and Belarus,” an AMD representative told PC World.

“It is all AMD products and products we power (PCs, etc.) in Russia and Belarus.”

AMD is following recently issued U.S. Department of Commerce requirements. Last week TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, announced it had stopped all sales to Russia.

US company GlobalFoundries will also stop selling to Russia.

China supplies 70 per cent of Russia’s chips, so this is far from dire news. But it’s another hit from ever-increasing trade sanctions.

 



