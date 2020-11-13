HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Launches Own Silicon Days After Apple Introduced M1 Chip

Samsung Launches Own Silicon Days After Apple Introduced M1 Chip

13 Nov 2020
,

Samsung has revealed its first five-nanometer SoC chip, the Exynos 1080, a processor which we will likely see in the company’s 2021 range of handsets.

Developed in partnership with Vivo, the Exynos 1080 is compatible with both types of 5G networks, mmWave and sub-6GHz.

According to Samsung, the Exynos 1080 was designed to easily manage performance-intensive tasks.

Based on tri-cluster architecture, the processor’s octa-core CPU consists of one Arm® Cortex®-A78 core optimized for peak performance, three Cortex-A78 cores for balanced processing, and four Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency.

The processor’s support for refresh rates of up to 144Hz in Full HD+ enables a highly smooth and interactive touch response, claims Samsung.

Compatibility with HDR10+, an advanced dynamic range technology, also widens the range of what’s visible in content by dynamically optimizing brightness settings to enhance colours and contours in each scene.

As reported by Engadget China, Vivo has plans to use the chip in an upcoming device – so Samsung may not have the first smartphone integrated with the Exynos 1080.

Samsung could likely be developing an even better performing chip which may be a the heart of its next Galaxy S phone, which is yet to be announced.

The Korea-based tech giant announced its homegrown chip as other rivals such as Apple and Google are also introducing in-house processors.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
