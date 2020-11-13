HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Disney+ > Disney Plus Smashes Rivals With 73m Subscribers On One-Year Anniversary

Disney Plus Smashes Rivals With 73m Subscribers On One-Year Anniversary

By | 13 Nov 2020
,

Disney’s streaming service Disney Plus has grown to a staggering 73.7 million paying subscribers on the first anniversary of its launch.

It is a relatively small subscriber base compared to Netflix’s 195 million global users. However Disney Plus is the most successful service to launch in the past year, smashing rivals such as Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and Peacock.

Users in India and Indonesia helped bolster the streaming service’s growth, with around 19 million of its members in those locations subscribing to Disney Plus Hotstar, a subsidiary of Disney Plus.

Disney first forecasted the service would reach between 60 to 90 million subscribers by five years of its initial launch.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people out of the theatres, Disney has been using Disney Plus to release films which were originally intended for the big screen, a move which has helped grow its subscriber base.

The release of big-ticket hits such as the Broadway musical Hamilton and live-action Mulan were major growth items for Disney too.

Disney Plus costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year in Australia.

 

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Disney+ Offers Free Two-Month Subscriptions To Fortnite Players
Quibi Shuts Down, Latest Billion Dollar Flop
Disney Goes For Broke On Streaming
LG Ramps Up Streaming Apps On webOS Smart TVs
Disney Lays Off 28,000 Staff
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds – Does It Deliver?
Latest News Latest Reviews Sennheiser
/
November 13, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Design Star Tells How He Created MSI’s Top End Spaceship Gaming Laptop
Gaming Gaming Hardware Gaming Laptops
/
November 13, 2020
/
Samsung Launches Own Silicon Days After Apple Introduced M1 Chip
Latest News Samsung
/
November 13, 2020
/
ScoMo Wants To Take Oz To The Moon After Poaching Virgin Galactic Boss
Latest News
/
November 13, 2020
/
Bang & Olufsen Launch Premium ‘Golden Collection’ With Reimagined Audio Products
Latest News Sound
/
November 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds – Does It Deliver?
Latest News Latest Reviews Sennheiser
/
November 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
There is a plethora of true wireless earbuds out on the market now, and users are finding it hard to...
Read More