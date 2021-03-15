Samsung Launches New 1440p Curved Gaming Monitors In Oz
Samsung’s Odyssey G5 range of curved gaming monitors is now on sale in Australia.
Available in three sizes, the Odyssey G5 monitors offer 1440p resolution with HDR and a 1ms response time, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium technology to reduce screen tearing, stutter, and input latency.
“The Odyssey G5 range delivers a variety of next level performance and visual upgrades including the 1000R optimal curved display that wraps around you and fills your field of view, a stunning WQHD resolution for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images and a refresh rate from 144hz (27” and 32”) to 165hz (34”) for fast smooth gaming,” the manufacturer said.
The 27” and 32” monitors each feature a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the 34” model is 21:9.
The G5 range is available online from the Samsung website, as well as through resellers including Mwave, Scorptec, and PC Case Gear. The 27” model sells for $499, the 32” for $599, and the 34” for $849.