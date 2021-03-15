Samsung’s Odyssey G5 range of curved gaming monitors is now on sale in Australia.

Available in three sizes, the Odyssey G5 monitors offer 1440p resolution with HDR and a 1ms response time, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium technology to reduce screen tearing, stutter, and input latency.

“The Odyssey G5 range delivers a variety of next level performance and visual upgrades including the 1000R optimal curved display that wraps around you and fills your field of view, a stunning WQHD resolution for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images and a refresh rate from 144hz (27” and 32”) to 165hz (34”) for fast smooth gaming,” the manufacturer said.

The 27” and 32” monitors each feature a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the 34” model is 21:9.

The G5 range is available online from the Samsung website, as well as through resellers including Mwave, Scorptec, and PC Case Gear. The 27” model sells for $499, the 32” for $599, and the 34” for $849.