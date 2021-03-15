HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Asus Unveils New All-In-One PC

By | 15 Mar 2021
Asus has launched a new 23.8-inch all-in-one AMD-powered PC with Amazon Alexa built-in.

The Asus Zen AiO 24 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000-series processors and Radeon graphics, and features a NanoEdge display with 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio and optional touchscreen, coupled with two Harman Kardon-certified speakers.

“The latest model in the popular Zen AiO series, Zen AiO 24 is a beautiful, versatile and powerful PC – all in one seductive package.

“This exquisitely crafted all-in-one powerhouse pairs high performance with stylish aesthetics, making it perfect for those who appreciate fine design,” the manufacturer says.

ASUS II 0529 Retouch 2000x2000 Asus Launches New All In One AMD PC

The Zen AiO 24 combines traditional hard disk drives with fast solid state disks for optional triple storage, and incorporates Wi-Fi 6 for speeds of up to 2.4Gbps.

It also integrates Amazon Alexa voice support, allowing it to be used as a smart home hub.

“Integrated Alexa support helps users with all sorts of tasks, entertainment and information. Using Alexa is as simple as asking a question.

Users can just ask it to play music, read the news, control a smart home, tell a joke, and more – Alexa will respond instantly,” says Asus.

