Sunbeam Corporation is on the move again, with the well-known Australian Company name set to disappear replaced with the name Newell Brands from next month.

The switch to new corporate branding will take place on 1 April 2021, all of the assets of the Sunbeam Corporation will be owned by the new entity who are also taking on all liabilities associated with Sunbeam’s business according to an email seen by ChannelNews.

The new business will be called Newell Australia Pty Ltd.

The company was set up in Australia in 1902 as a small branch of the American group, Chicago Flexible Shaft Company.

The name was later changed to Cooper Engineering Company, this changed again to become Sunbeam Corporation in 1946.

her company was first traded on the ASX in 1952 and came into Australian ownership in 1987.

In 1981 Sunbeam obtained a range of consumer appliances from Monier Limited.

Then in 1986 the Sunbeam Corporation was purchased by GUD Holdings Ltd in 1996 and then sold to Sunbeam Products in 2016.

The email said that the ‘Sunbeam business joined the Newell Brands organization in April 2016. As of 1 April 2021, we will commence trading with you as Newell Australia Pty Ltd within the global Newell SAP business management system. We believe this will serve as a key enabler for our ability to grow and manage our business as one unified company’.

Suppliers are being told that they will have to set up new systems to deal with the new entity which runs a SAO backend system.

At this stage it’s not known whether the Sunbeam branding will stay on all appliances manufactured by Newell Australia Pty Ltd.