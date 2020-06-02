Samsung Launch World-First 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung has thrown down the gauntlet against Dell and Alienware by globally launching its world-first gaming monitor with 1000R curvature, pledging a best-in-class high-performance gaming experience.

First unveiled at CES 2020, the new Odyssey G7 monitor will release in June globally, with explicit local pricing and availability to be confirmed.

The Odyssey lineup claims to combine a curved display screen aesthetic with best-in-class performance features – a word first curvature radius of 1,000 millimetres.

The monitor offers a rapid 1ms response time with 240Hz refresh rate and QLED picture quality.

The monitor’s high performance 1000R curved display and ‘Eye Comfort’ certificate have been ticked off by international certification organisation TÜV Rheinland.

The monitor is available in 21” and 32” variants, and gamers can benefit from Wide Quad-High Definition (WQHD; 2,560×1,440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio, 600 cd/m2 peak brightness and Quantum dot technology for accurate colour regardless of lighting conditions.

The Odyssey G7 also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatibility and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4, offering players exceptionally dynamic and seamless gameplay during most scenarios.

The rear of the monitor features a colour-changing lighting system, which is customisable according to the buyer.

“Samsung is maintaining its position as the global gaming monitor market leader with continued innovation in creating immersive, next-generation gaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” claims yesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor is the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, giving gamers the advanced performance they need and demand.”

Further information and full technical specifications are available on Samsung’s website here.