HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Finance > Consumer Confidence Improves Ninth Week In A Row, Up 6%

Consumer Confidence Improves Ninth Week In A Row, Up 6%

By | 2 Jun 2020
, , ,

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index has improved for the ninth week in a row, increasing by 6% last week on the back of further easing of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Nine weekly gains in a row is unprecedented. To be fair, though, so was the depth of the starting point,” said David Plank, ANZ Head of Australian Economics. “More good news about the control of the pandemic and the consequent relaxation of restrictions is key to the lift in sentiment.”

The ‘time to buy a household item’ category gained substantially, rising by 10.9%, marking its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

In addition, the ‘future financial conditions’ category made a major recovery, closing in on the index’s long-run average.

‘Current economic conditions’ made the most significant increase over the past week, rising by 15.7%.

This strengthening in consumer sentiment is in line with increased footfall noted across retailers and shopping malls.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Majority Stakeholder In David Jones Calls It A ‘Poor Acquisition’
Google Run Ads Fuel 5G, COVID Conspiracies
Customers Queue For Hours To Get Into Ikea
Google’s New AR App Sodar Making Social Distancing Easier
AFL Expected To Drive A Harder Bargain With Broadcasters
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

nbn logo and person
NBN Co Admits To Misleading Customers
ACCC Latest News NBN Co
/
June 2, 2020
/
Liquid Ears Relaunches Wireless Over-Ear Headphones At Big W
Headphones Latest News Liquid Ears
/
June 2, 2020
/
Android 10 Now Available On Motorola Razr
Latest News Motorola Smart Phones
/
June 2, 2020
/
COMMENT:Sharp Is Back With A Great Range Of Products, All They Have To Do Now Is Invest In Marketing
Appliances Comment Kitchen
/
June 2, 2020
/
Appliances Push Oz Online Retail Sales Growth To Record
Latest News
/
June 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

nbn logo and person
NBN Co Admits To Misleading Customers
ACCC Latest News NBN Co
/
June 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
NBN Co has admitted it misled Canberra consumers and businesses in 2019. The company sent multiple letters stating they needed...
Read More