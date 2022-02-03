HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 3 Feb 2022

Samsung are seeing success, with a rapid early burst for their Metaverse world map service My House, which has kicked off with more than 4 million cumulative visits in less than a month.

Pictured above, the My House service is a virtual personalised home accessible through Navar’s 3D avatar platform app Zepeto app.

My House allows users to experience Samsung home appliances and furniture in a personalised virtual “home”. Users can decorate it to their own unique taste.

Considering the metaverse platform was only introduced on January 5 at CES 2022, 4 million visitors is very impressive. Samsung say it is the highest of Zepeto’s partnered services.

Samsung intend to delve further into the immersive digital world to introduce new products, as well as providing a taste of interdevice connection between their various appliances.

This is also a way to connect with other industries, such as fashion, to target younger consumers.

“With the success of My House as our foothold, we are looking to engage more aggressively with millennials and Generation Z by optimising customers’ Metaverse experience,” says Samsung’s head of Global Marketing Centre Young-Hee Lee.



