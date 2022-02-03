HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Canva Makes Savvy Acquisition In UK Push

Canva Makes Savvy Acquisition In UK Push

By | 3 Feb 2022

Australian software success story Canva has acquired UK data visualisation firm Flourish, with its 44-strong staff expected to work out of Canva’s London office, which it plans to open this year.

Canvas has over 2,500 staff operating in Australia, the US, the UK, Philippines, China, Czech Republic, Germany and Austria. Its workforce doubled in 2021, with the company valued at A$56 billion after a November funding round brought in a further A$280 million.

Canva’s head of product, Robert Kawalsky, told AFR the purchase of Flourish will add more sophisticated options for the representation of graphical data. Flourish is currently used by Deloitte, BBC and Sky.

“It is really like a step-change in depth in terms of what you’re going to be able to do with data storytelling,” Kawalsky said.

“There is a huge emerging trend towards organisations looking to tell stories with the data they have, and it is really becoming fundamental in industries of all shapes and sizes.

“With Flourish we saw a team of world-class data storytellers and a product that was really aligned in terms of vision with Canva because they have made a really complex space really simple, which is fundamentally what we’ve been trying to do with Canva.”



