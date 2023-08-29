Called the “Flex Window,” the new cover display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has become a massive upgrade for this generation. And now, the company have updated the Always On Display (AOD) app in order to polish up some bugs.

If the user is using an informative/graphics style clock, the new app will not change the look even if roaming. Before, the phone would sometimes reset customisations and the user would be required to reapply them.

There was also a memory issue in certain situations when using Flex Window. This bug has been adjusted thanks to the latest version of the AOD app, and the Good Lock app has had some bug fixes in this version as well.

Users have been advised that if they haven’t received the notification, to check the Galaxy Store app for updates.