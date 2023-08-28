With the likes of Alexa, Pinterest, and so many other sources for recipes, we are wondering how the new Samsung Food platform will differentiate itself from the market after it launches Thursday at IFA?

Samsung claims the AI nutritionist platform demonstrates its value by delivering personalised recipes using AI.

The platform will also merge all of Samsung’s food-related expertise with another way to access global recipes, roughly 160,000, and the new food platform application will feature tailored recipes and diet plan services using artificial intelligence.

The new platform’s health aspect also allows users connected to Samsung Health to add info like body composition, BMI, and calorie intake to get a personalised diet plan.

Samsung Food will also incorporate all the food-related functions and processes like exploring recipes for a large variety of global meals and even putting together diet plans through collaboration with its British food tech startup, Whisk, which it acquired pre-pandemic.

Samsung says that the amount of recipes will expand further when the platform is made available to consumers this week, which will be live in 104 countries and eight languages.

Additionally, Samsung’s cooking-related appliances like refrigerators can be used to supervise food items while using the app.

“Samsung has been introducing various appliances such as Family Hub refrigerators and Bespoke Cooker, differentiating the products to offer smart cooking experiences for users, using AI and Internet of Things technologies,” Park Chan-woo, head of Samsung’s Home Internet of Things Business said.

“We expect Samsung Food to play the role as a personal nutritionist and offer highly-personalised food experiences for the users.”

The app also allows users to adjust their settings to vegan, for instance and then will adjust leas which feature meat to adjust to the user’s preference.

Also, users can adjust a recipe’s cooking time or make a recipe working with only the items on hand.

With the online community function, consumers can reveal their recipes and experiences related to food and cooking.

According to Chan-woo, with this new release, Samsung expects roughly a million home chefs to use the app by 2024.