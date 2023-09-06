Denon’s next gen AV receiver, the AVR-X6800H, has been unwrapped and features 11.4-channels (13.4 processing) as well as offers a selection of surround sound setups, including Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D, and DTS:X.

The AVR-X6800H is the new AVR-X6700H, and although pricing and availability have yet to be released, we know the new receiver can be purchased in early 2024.

The new receiver will have features similar to the X6800H, such as multiple HDMI inputs and outputs inclusive of ARC/eARC and passthrough and upscale 8K on each of its seven HDMI 2.1 inputs instead of just one like its predecessor. It also has been upgraded to three 12V trigger outputs from two and will keep Audyssey’s room correction software.

Adding to the MultEQ XT32 feature, SubEQ HT, Dynamic EQ, Dynamic Volume, and LFC (Low Frequency Containment) are all now included for the new AVR-X6800H.

Listeners will also have a variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low-latency mode (ALLM), Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, and last but not least, support for 8K/60Hz, 4K/120Hz.

Despite some of the new digital options of the X6800H, Digital Trends says that “its analog video processing has been scaled back”.

Additionally, other downgrades include that now composite video inputs have only two instead of six, and component inputs have been decreased to one form two with no capability to have a component out.

Users may be happy to see, however, that its amplified power can be accessed over 11 channels at 140 watts per channel, with four discrete subwoofer outputs, and that there has been significant augmented flexibility for the preamplifier mode, with 13.4-channel processing.

Lastly, the receiver is compatible with Dirac Live room correction, but users must buy the upgrade from Dirac separately.