Samsung are partnering with game sensation Fortnite, taking the Galaxy S23 into its metaverse with a Samsung SmartCity store on a Samsung Island, where gamers can interact with different devices, such as smartphones.

To access the game map, use the code 8526-6648-9508, then interact with virtual devices. Play a hide-and-seek styled game called Fun Game Quest, where the aim is to find Galaxy S23 devices across the game’s map.

Samsung understand communications in the metaverse need to be updated constantly, and a game as popular as Fortnite lets them connect.

communication channels in the metaverse must be constantly updated, and the partnership with Fortnite is allowing them to connect with the market “with great speed, messages, products, and people, with a high degree of immersion”.

The Galaxy S23’s capabilities are also improving Fortnite, as users can see further with a zoom function. There’s also a Nightography button that lets players see in the dark.

According to a press release, there’s also a Knox button “emphasising another dimension of the Galaxy ecosystem”.

So there’s another reason I’ll be late for work tomorrow…