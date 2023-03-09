HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Spotify Looks Like TikTok After Revamp

By | 9 Mar 2023

Spotify has had a makeover and its new look leans towards social media. In fact, you’d be forgiven if you thought you’d logged on to TikTok. Sadly, the Spotify HiFi service they talked about two years ago isn’t part of the polish.

The company recently held a Stream On event to show off their new look, where they pushed talk about podcasts, but there was no word on the hi-res tier they promised in the past, with the sound they deliver still what classic rocker Neil Young has described as “neutered”.

Still, if you’re in the US or Canada you can now take advantage of the DJ feature within the new tab. There will also be new Countdown pages for new content, where artists can build hype for upcoming releases.

They are also adding a Smart Shuffle button for recommended songs, to “breathe new life into carefully curated playlists”. Songs recommended will be highlighted by a sparkle in the shuffle icon, making it easier to store preferred songs in a playlist. This replaces the similar Enhance feature.

Also coming are updates to the Podcasts and Shows tabs, and audiobook users will get recommendations with previews up to five minutes long.

No word about Spotify raising the amount artists receive from as much as $0.005 per stream.



