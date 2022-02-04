HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News >

Samsung Galaxy S22 Covers Revealed

By | 4 Feb 2022

With the Galaxy S22 series set for launch on February 9, more details are emerging, including a leak of the official cases and covers.

The series will include the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, and the shots of the cases and covers are causing much excitement. They range from simple silicone protective cases and nifty kickstand-design cases to clear cases and textured cases.

The cases also show the design of the phone, and on top of these, Samsung is expected to launch the Smart LED View case and leather case options, though it’s still up in the air as to which cases will make it to which markets.

ChannelNews has already reported on the specs of the series, and you can read up on them right here.



