Home > Latest News > First Look At Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Range

First Look At Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Range

By | 7 Jan 2022

Images and a spec sheet for the S22 Ultra, the S22 Plus, and the regular S22 have leaked online.

The spec sheet suggests the S22 will have a 6.1-inch display, one-tenth of an inch smaller than the S21, with a 6.55-inch display for the S22 Plus.

Both will sport 50-megapixel main cameras, with additional telephoto and ultra-wide lens camera.

The S22 Ultra will have four cameras: an 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera, with a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto, and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope.

Of course, given supply chain crunches, there’s no way of knowing when this series will hit the market, or if we’ll even see the S22 range in 2022.



