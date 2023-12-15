HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Laptops Leaked Early

By | 15 Dec 2023

The details regarding Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 laptop range have been leaked a day before the official unveiling.

The company has plans to launch the new laptop range on December 15th, however, South Korean website Enews Today slipped up, releasing the news early.

Aware of jumping an embargo, it appears they’ve pulled the story from the site, however, the evidence is still prevalent due to Google’s web cache.

There’s nothing hugely different, however, there will three models, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360.

Each one will offer 3K AMOLED 120Hz touchscreens, and anti-reflection coatings. The Ultra and 360 come in 16-inches, whereas the Pro comes in 14-inches.

All three will be powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs with integrated NPUs, which is a first, and baseline Intel Arc graphics.

The Ultra provides the option of GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 GPUs. Samsung will also be including a Knox security chip, which is physically separated from the rest.

The company are set to implement a feature that lets users start editing videos on a phone or tablet and continue them on a Book 4.

Additionally, the new Photo Remaster feature will replace old low-res images with hi-res alternatives.

South Korean Pricing will start from 1.88 million won (approx. A$2,176.59) for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, 2.59 million won (approx. A$2,984.04) for the Galaxy Book 4 360, and 3.36 million won (approx. A$3,871.18) for the Book 4 Ultra.



