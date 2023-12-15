The ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), via Product Recall Australia, has recalled Lenovo’s USB-C laptop power bank (2,000mAH battery), that is used to charge USB-C laptops and devices, as the internal screws can come loose, causing a short circuit which can overheat the lithium-ion battery.

Affected power banks have part number and build dates located at the back of the power bank. See below the specific details:

Model number – PBLG2W

Part number – 40ALLG2WWW

Build Dates: 21/12, 22/01, 22/02, 22/03, 22/04, 22/05, 22/06

This product has been recalled as there is a risk of a serious burn injury or death, and / or property damage if said battery overheats and catches fire.

The ACCC has warned this incident has occurred and caused property damage.

It’s urging customers to immediately stop using this product, and contact Lenovo for a replacement products or full refund.

Lenovo can be contacted via its product recalls page, phoned at 1800 043 849, or emailed at [email protected]. Consumers are instructed to include ‘Lenovo USB-C Power Bank Recall’ in the subject line of the email.

Additionally, consumers should dispose of the product in accordance with the local requirements for disposing lithium batteries.

DO NOT throw them in the rubbish, home recycling, or recycling boxes at retail or home improvement stores. This is classified as a fire hazard.

Individuals can also visit Lenovo’s recycling partner Product Recycling’s website to gain information about recycling programs, or drop off locations for lithium batteries.

The supplier of this is product is Lenovo (Australia & New Zealand) PTY Limited.

See below traders who have sold this product:

Lenovo (directly)

Ingram Micro

Landmark Computers

JW Computers Holdings Pty Ltd

First Focus IT Pty Ltd

Fusion Networks Pty Ltd

Virtunet Pty Ltd

ASI Solutions

Data #3 Limited

Blue Connections

CDM Australia Pty Ltd

Elysian Education Pty Ltd

Learning with Technologies

Synapse IT Consultants Pty Ltd

This product has been sold online nationally and internationally. See here the official recall message.