HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ACCC Recalls Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank

ACCC Recalls Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank

By | 15 Dec 2023

The ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), via Product Recall Australia, has recalled Lenovo’s USB-C laptop power bank (2,000mAH battery), that is used to charge USB-C laptops and devices, as the internal screws can come loose, causing a short circuit which can overheat the lithium-ion battery.

Affected power banks have part number and build dates located at the back of the power bank. See below the specific details:

  • Model number – PBLG2W
  • Part number – 40ALLG2WWW
  • Build Dates: 21/12, 22/01, 22/02, 22/03, 22/04, 22/05, 22/06

This product has been recalled as there is a risk of a serious burn injury or death, and / or property damage if said battery overheats and catches fire.

The ACCC has warned this incident has occurred and caused property damage.

It’s urging customers to immediately stop using this product, and contact Lenovo for a replacement products or full refund.

Lenovo can be contacted via its product recalls page, phoned at 1800 043 849, or emailed at [email protected]. Consumers are instructed to include ‘Lenovo USB-C Power Bank Recall’ in the subject line of the email.

Additionally, consumers should dispose of the product in accordance with the local requirements for disposing lithium batteries.

DO NOT throw them in the rubbish, home recycling, or recycling boxes at retail or home improvement stores. This is classified as a fire hazard.

Individuals can also visit Lenovo’s recycling partner Product Recycling’s website to gain information about recycling programs, or drop off locations for lithium batteries.

The supplier of this is product is Lenovo (Australia & New Zealand) PTY Limited.

See below traders who have sold this product:

  • Lenovo (directly)
  • Ingram Micro
  • Landmark Computers
  • JW Computers Holdings Pty Ltd
  • First Focus IT Pty Ltd
  • Fusion Networks Pty Ltd
  • Virtunet Pty Ltd
  • ASI Solutions
  • Data #3 Limited
  • Blue Connections
  • CDM Australia Pty Ltd
  • Elysian Education Pty Ltd
  • Learning with Technologies
  • Synapse IT Consultants Pty Ltd

This product has been sold online nationally and internationally. See here the official recall message.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:First SmartHouse Magazine Written By AI Now Live
Lenovo & Microsoft Team Up For All-in-One AI Managed Security Solution
BREAKING NEWS: Google Owned Fitbit Hit With $11M Fine Over Deceptive Conduct
Are Australian Consumer Laws Fit For Purpose As Lawyers Go After JB Hi Fi For Monetary Gain?
EXCLUSIVE: Has Maurice Blackburn Screwed Up Going After JB Hi Fi For ‘Extended Warranty’?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

A Very Merry Holiday Break
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
Loewe Cuts Deal With One Of The World’s Leading Soccer Players
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:First SmartHouse Magazine Written By AI Now Live
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
Amazon Launches ‘Your Books’ Hub
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
Kia To Reveal 5 New Concept Cars Next Month At CES
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

A Very Merry Holiday Break
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
We are taking a well-earned break, with this being the last ChannelNews newsletter in 2023. We will still post breaking...
Read More