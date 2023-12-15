ACCC Recalls Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank
The ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), via Product Recall Australia, has recalled Lenovo’s USB-C laptop power bank (2,000mAH battery), that is used to charge USB-C laptops and devices, as the internal screws can come loose, causing a short circuit which can overheat the lithium-ion battery.
Affected power banks have part number and build dates located at the back of the power bank. See below the specific details:
- Model number – PBLG2W
- Part number – 40ALLG2WWW
- Build Dates: 21/12, 22/01, 22/02, 22/03, 22/04, 22/05, 22/06
This product has been recalled as there is a risk of a serious burn injury or death, and / or property damage if said battery overheats and catches fire.
The ACCC has warned this incident has occurred and caused property damage.
It’s urging customers to immediately stop using this product, and contact Lenovo for a replacement products or full refund.
Lenovo can be contacted via its product recalls page, phoned at 1800 043 849, or emailed at [email protected]. Consumers are instructed to include ‘Lenovo USB-C Power Bank Recall’ in the subject line of the email.
Additionally, consumers should dispose of the product in accordance with the local requirements for disposing lithium batteries.
DO NOT throw them in the rubbish, home recycling, or recycling boxes at retail or home improvement stores. This is classified as a fire hazard.
Individuals can also visit Lenovo’s recycling partner Product Recycling’s website to gain information about recycling programs, or drop off locations for lithium batteries.
The supplier of this is product is Lenovo (Australia & New Zealand) PTY Limited.
See below traders who have sold this product:
- Lenovo (directly)
- Ingram Micro
- Landmark Computers
- JW Computers Holdings Pty Ltd
- First Focus IT Pty Ltd
- Fusion Networks Pty Ltd
- Virtunet Pty Ltd
- ASI Solutions
- Data #3 Limited
- Blue Connections
- CDM Australia Pty Ltd
- Elysian Education Pty Ltd
- Learning with Technologies
- Synapse IT Consultants Pty Ltd
This product has been sold online nationally and internationally. See here the official recall message.