Samsung is ditching its long-term public relations partner Edelman in Australia for Ogilvy PR, who previously handled a number of Samsung’s global PR.

“As you would likely be aware, we have had a long-standing relationship with Edelman,” Shaneez Johnston, head of corporate affairs in Australia, wrote in a statement.

“However, from February 1, our new partner will be Ogilvy PR and they will be the go-to agency for any PR-related enquiries for our business.

“We are very grateful to the Edelman team and I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them for their partnership. ”

Richard Brett CEO of Ogilvy PR & Ogilvy Health said: “We are beyond thrilled to be Samsung’s new communications partner here in Australia. The entire agency is delighted and honoured by this new opportunity.”

Samsung says Ogilvy PR’s core responsibility will “include traditional media and stakeholder relations as well as integrated earned media-led campaigns to increase affinity with the Samsung brand among Australian consumers.”