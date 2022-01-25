HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Sacks Long-Term PR Partners Edelman For Ogilvy

Samsung Sacks Long-Term PR Partners Edelman For Ogilvy

By | 25 Jan 2022

Samsung is ditching its long-term public relations partner Edelman in Australia for Ogilvy PR, who previously handled a number of Samsung’s global PR.

“As you would likely be aware, we have had a long-standing relationship with Edelman,” Shaneez Johnston, head of corporate affairs in Australia, wrote in a statement.

“However, from February 1, our new partner will be Ogilvy PR and they will be the go-to agency for any PR-related enquiries for our business.

“We are very grateful to the Edelman team and I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them for their partnership. ”

Richard Brett CEO of Ogilvy PR & Ogilvy Health said: “We are beyond thrilled to be Samsung’s new communications partner here in Australia. The entire agency is delighted and honoured by this new opportunity.”

Samsung says Ogilvy PR’s core responsibility will “include traditional media and stakeholder relations as well as integrated earned media-led campaigns to increase affinity with the Samsung brand among Australian consumers.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung A23 Series To Get New 50MP Camera
TikTok Marketing Chief Fired For Bizarre Campaigns
Samsung Accidentally Leaked Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
OPINION: Microsoft Activison Deal “A Disaster For The Gaming Industry” Pure Garbage
Apple Reclaims Smartphone Crown From Samsung
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Biggest Consumer Confident Leap In 17 Weeks
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Rates Hike Coming In August, Says CommBank
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Rolls-Royce Smash Records With All-Electric Aircraft
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Jaycar Hunts For New Owner
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Inflation Pushed To 3.5%, Years Ahead Of RBA’s Forecasts
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Biggest Consumer Confident Leap In 17 Weeks
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Following last week’s 30-year January low in consumer confidence, it’s not surprising to see the biggest rebound in 17 weeks...
Read More