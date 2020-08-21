HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Expands HDR10+ Content For Its Smart TVs

By | 21 Aug 2020
Samsung Electronics is further expanding the HDR10+ streaming content available on its Smart TVs by adding Google Play Movies.

Now, users will be able to view high-res HDR10+ 4K HDR content on Google Play Movies (current titles include ‘Joker’, ‘Shazam!’, and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’). This HDR10+ service is now available on Samsung Smart TVs in 117 countries.

Google Play Movies began to support HDR10+ content in July, and its support for HDR10+ is expected to support the expandion of the HDR10+ standard alliance.

Samsung Electronics formed HDR10+ in 2017 and began engaging in certification programs the following year. The HDR10+ standard alliance has 109 partners worldwide.

“We are pleased to expand partnerships with the top global streaming providers,” said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to strengthen the leadership of our HDR standard and lead the innovation in TV technology in the global market.”

