HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Console > PS5 Commercial Dropped, Expected To Launch Soon

PS5 Commercial Dropped, Expected To Launch Soon

By | 21 Aug 2020
, , ,

Sony has dropped a new feature add for PlayStation 5, suggesting that the new gaming console will be released soon. However, Sony is remaining tight-lipped about the price.

Instead, the ad focused on the wireless DualSense controller (which will provide haptic feedback sensation and adaptive triggers), the Tempest 3D AudioTech, and the immersive gaming experience the PlayStation 5 promises to provide.

“The adaptive triggers are something we’re excited to feature [in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart]! For instance, the Enforcer is a dual-barrelled shotgun type weapon,” said Marcus Smith, Creative Director of Insomniac Games.

“As you pull the trigger, you’ll fire from one barrel, and you can feel resistance around halfway down the trigger. Need a bigger blast? Pull the trigger through that resistance point and you’ll fire both barrels at the same time.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
MSI Release New Gaming Accessories: Keyboard, Mouse & Wrist Rest
Sony Releases Free App To Turn Digital Cameras Into Webcams
Acer Signs On As PUBG Tournament Sponsor
Poor Performing Tech Site CNET Up For Sale Value Drops From $1.8B To Sub $500M
Nintendo Switch Inventory Set To Return To ‘Normal’ Soon
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Retail Turnover Up 12.2% YoY In July, Led By Household Goods
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 21, 2020
/
BINGE Adds DC Superhero Content
BINGE Content Latest News
/
August 21, 2020
/
Samsung Expands HDR10+ Content For Its Smart TVs
Content Latest News Samsung
/
August 21, 2020
/
Former Dick Smith Executive Hired At OZ Mobile Company Aspera
Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
August 21, 2020
/
Western Digital Launch New ‘My Passport SSD’ Up To 2TB
Hardware Latest News Storage
/
August 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Retail Turnover Up 12.2% YoY In July, Led By Household Goods
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Australian retail turnover rose by 12.2% year-on-year in July, according to preliminary trade figures from the ABS. Month-on-month, retail turnover...
Read More