Sony has dropped a new feature add for PlayStation 5, suggesting that the new gaming console will be released soon. However, Sony is remaining tight-lipped about the price.

Instead, the ad focused on the wireless DualSense controller (which will provide haptic feedback sensation and adaptive triggers), the Tempest 3D AudioTech, and the immersive gaming experience the PlayStation 5 promises to provide.

“The adaptive triggers are something we’re excited to feature [in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart]! For instance, the Enforcer is a dual-barrelled shotgun type weapon,” said Marcus Smith, Creative Director of Insomniac Games.

“As you pull the trigger, you’ll fire from one barrel, and you can feel resistance around halfway down the trigger. Need a bigger blast? Pull the trigger through that resistance point and you’ll fire both barrels at the same time.”