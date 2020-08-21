HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Former Dick Smith Executive Hired At OZ Mobile Company Aspera

By | 21 Aug 2020
,

Steve Toth the former head of mobile at Dick Smith has joined up and coming Australian mobile Company Aspera.

Toth a seasoned mobile executive having worked in both the UK and Australian mobile market has been hired to help take Aspera which is an Australian Company to a new level with the Company set to launch new “Tough” phones as well as 4G and 5G mobile media hotspots.

Steve Toth Sales Director Aspera

Toth joins Aspera from Foxtel owned Company Kayo Sports where he was head of retail sales.

Aspera CEO Alan Robertson said ” We are pleased to have secured the services of Steve Toth; he is an experienced mobile industry executive who is well known in the industry. Shortly we will launch two new rigged devices as well las a feature phone running KaiOS. We are also rolling out a new $149 smartphone and a new flip phone”

He added “Steve has a wealth of experience and this is what is needed as we grow”.

Recently Aspera inked a direct vendor agreement with a major Australian utility o launch new smartphone models in October as they expand their store offering.

