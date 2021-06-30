HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Mitsubishi Electric Fake Air Conditioner Inspections

By | 30 Jun 2021

Mitsubishi Electric is being investigated for faking quality inspections of their air conditioners.

According to Niki Asia the Japanese business falsified inspection data for some of their air-conditioning equipment,

Cheating by the Company is suspected of going back to the 1980s.

Improper inspections of air conditioners going into trains, were uncovered by an internal investigation, and a probe is ongoing, the company said in a statement.

According to Japanese media the latest revelation marks the latest scandal to cast doubt on quality checks on Japanese made products by Japanese businesses that are facing cost pressures from Chinese and Korean competitors.

In the past Japanese Company Toshiba was exposed as being has been riddled with corruption with directors sacked and a major accounting scandal exposed.

In Australia former Toshiba executives are now trying to sell Toshiba notebooks branded Dynabook after Sharp acquired the Company.

The problems at Mitsubishi Electric’s Nagasaki manufacturing plant, includes reporting false inspection data to customers for equipment that was never checked, a spokesperson said.

The company is currently investigating which air conditioner models were affected and whether the problem extends to other business and consumer air conditioners sold by the Japanese Company.

The Tokyo-based industrial group, which competes with Hitachi, Fujitsu and Daikin holds 60% of the Japanese air conditioning, signboards and other electronic equipment for rail cars, according to a company report.

The spokesperson said the improper inspections were uncovered in mid-June and reported to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Shareholders were not told of the problems at Tuesday’s annual general meeting.

Recently The Good Guys dropped Mitsubishi Electric air conditioners from their stores.

