Samsung Debuts Its Largest-Ever 8K TV At CEDIA

By | 8 Sep 2023

Samsung revealed several new products in its portfolio at the CEDIA Expo 2023, including its largest-ever Samsung 8K TV, the 98” Samsung Neo QLED TV.

Others showcased in the new Samsung line-up included the new 85” Terrace Outdoor 4K TV, 146” Wall-All-in-One, the world’s first 49” OLED gaming monitor called the Odyssey OLED G9, the Samsung ViewFinity 5K Monitor, and more.

According to Samsung, the new 98” Neo QLED 8K TV is designed to deliver “unparalleled 8K precision and mesmerizing picture quality” with improved audio featuring Dolby Atmos and Cinema Object Tracking Sound, which the company claims to optimise the sound no matter what the room setup.

With the Neural Quantum Processor, the 98” Neo QLED 8K TV employs AI-based formulas to upscale all content to 8K, while the Quantum Mini LEDs allow users to experience more than a billion colours.

Specifically, the Samsung 8K AI depth enhancer allows for capabilities for enhanced lighting around in-focus objects, which also lowers power consumption.

Additionally, the display offers a slim profile with a 360-degree All-Metal Design and Slim Fit Wall Mount, which lets the TV merge into its environment.

With the Screen’s Anti-Glare and Ultra Viewing Angle technology, Samsung says that it should not matter what time of day it is and that in any environment, bright or dim, the picture will be bright and clear.

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV models from 43” to 85” were also showcased at CEDIA and feature Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound and 4K AI upscaling.

For the outdoor lifestyle range, Samsung showed off its largest so far 85” Terrace Full Sun Neo QLED 4K TV, which allows for permanent outdoor installation, enhanced water and dust resistance (IP56), and easy to view screen outside even on the sunniest summer days.

Another big reveal for Samsung was its world’s first 49” OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G9, which has a QD-OLED screen offering an 1800R curvature, DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, and a 0.03ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate.

The gaming monitor has cloud gaming via Samsung Gaming Hub, allows for content on multiple screens via MultiView, and has HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and other connectivity options.

Watch this space for pricing and more information coming soon from Samsung.



