HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Stock Loses $300 Billion In Six Days Questions Over China & iPhone 15 Launch

Apple Stock Loses $300 Billion In Six Days Questions Over China & iPhone 15 Launch

By | 8 Sep 2023

Apple shares have crashed with $298 billion wiped off the market value of the big US Company who are facing slowing demand for their iPhones and services.

The biggest problem is China where the Communist Government has moved to ban iPhones being used by government-backed agencies and state-run companies and that includes many who operate in Australia.

The latest sign of trouble emerged after reports that China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones. This spooked Wall Street and investors who immediately started dumping the stock.

Also hit off the back of the iPhone ban was Qualcomm and Skyworks Solutions.

Bloomberg claims that the fall has come at the worst possible time for fund managers who recently turned bullish on mega cap tech stock such as Apple.

Questions are also being asked as to whether consumers will buy the new iPhone 15 or stay with what they already have with many citing little if anything new in the new model due next week.

Apple closed down 2.9 per cent to $US177.56, bringing its two-day slump to about 6.5 per cent.

Adding to Apple’s troubles are rising US Treasury yields as bonds sell off on worries the Federal Reserve will have to step up its fight against inflation as the US economy remains resilient.

The news is having a widespread effect on the markets, with investors selling everything from chips, mega-cap technology to US-listed Chinese stocks.

“The Nasdaq is sinking as one bad Apple spoils a bunch of mega-cap tech stocks,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“Even Apple is not immune … in China where it employs hundreds of thousands, if not more than a million workers, to assemble its products through its relationship with Foxconn,” DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte said.

This “should inspire companies to diversify both their supply chain and customer concentrations to be less dependent on China in the event the tensions get worse”.

The ban could trigger concerns among foreign companies operating in China as Sino-US tensions escalate and comes ahead of an Apple event next week that analysts believe will be about launching a new line of iPhones.

The WSJ report did not name other phone-makers besides Apple. Apple and China’s State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan notes that the “timing of the potential ban is interesting” given the recent launch of Huawei’s high-end 5G-capable smartphone.

The teardown of the new device shows that Beijing seems to be making early progress in a nationwide push to circumvent US efforts to contain its ascent, with Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro being powered by Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s 7nm chips, according to an analysis that TechInsights conducted for Bloomberg News.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
FTC Could Bring Charges Against Amazon
iPhone 15 Camera Specifications Revealed
Meta And LG Partner Up For 2025 VR Headset
Apple Not Happy About USB C Cable Move And Licencing Losses
New Aluminium Magic Keyboard Coming To iPad Pro
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple & Google’s Tap & Pay Under Threat
Latest News
/
September 8, 2023
/
LG’s Shows Off Ultra-High End 118” Micro LED Display TV Costing Eye-Watering Amount At CEDIA
Latest News
/
September 8, 2023
/
ASIC Takes On PayPal Over “Unfair” Fees
Latest News
/
September 8, 2023
/
CEDIA Expo23: Ai Front & Centre Of The Home Deligates Told
Latest News
/
September 8, 2023
/
UK JB HI FI Equivalent Reports Fall In Sales
Latest News
/
September 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple & Google’s Tap & Pay Under Threat
Latest News
/
September 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple and Google’s proprietary tap to pay technology is under threat with the US Government moving to put in place...
Read More