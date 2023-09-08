HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Dodgy BMW Heated Seat Deal Given Bums Rush

8 Sep 2023

Their Android Auto offering and Bluetooth connectivity in current model BMW’s is a huge problem, now the German auto Company has pulled the plugs on trying to charge a subscription for heated seats.

Initially BMW wanted to charge owners of their top end cars a ridiculous $28 monthly fee just to keep your bum warm.

Now the stupid idea has been canned after a major backlash from owners around the world.

Basically BMW were asking consumers to pay extra to unlock existing functions that are free with many BMW cars sold in Australia.

The fact that BMW were dropping the concept of charging for a seat warmer was revealed by Pieter Nota, BMW board member for sales and marketing.

During the IAA Mobility conference in Munich this week, Nota said the heated seats subscription fell under the automaker’s broader experiments with microtransactions — just not a very successful one.

“We thought that we would provide an extra service to the customer by offering the chance to activate that later, but the user acceptance isn’t that high,” Nota said.

“People feel that they paid double – which was actually not true, but perception is reality, I always say. So that was the reason we stopped that.”

Initially BMW tried to get owners to pay by initially locking the heated seats.

Owners then noticed an options to subscribe for a year ($281), three years ($503), or pay for “unlimited” access for $709.

The heated seats subscription appeared in BMW’s digital stores in several countries including Australia and New Zealand.

This wasn’t the first time that BMW dabbled unsuccessfully in subscriptions. The company tried to charge an annual fee for customers who wanted to use Apple’s CarPlay in their cars, first as a one-time $300 option and then later as an $120 a year fee.

The vast majority of car companies offer CarPlay as well as Android Auto for free.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
