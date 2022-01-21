Samsung has promised “the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created”, which will be announced at the company’s Unpacked event next year.

With this, Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics, also suggested the end is nigh for the Galaxy Note series, with many of its features to be rolled into the next Galaxy S Ultra.

“In 2011, the Galaxy Note merged the convenience and portability of smartphones with the expansive screen and notepad-like functionality of tablets,” Roh explained.

“Some balked at the 5.3-inch display — considered enormous then — but Note created a legacy where a large display is now the standard. The S Pen also surprised everyone. It empowered people to bridge creativity with productivity – whenever inspiration struck, they could quickly write down their ideas and thoughts in Samsung Notes.”

Roh acknowledged that many “were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year”, hinting that “we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love.”

A short teaser video (above) shows two separate devices smash into each other to form one, furthering this idea.

The new Ultra also promises “the best and brightest photos and videos ever captured with a phone”, according to Roh – an impressive boast.

There’s no concrete day for Unpacked announced yet, just “February”, which was already assumed. If they can pull off Roh’s claims, they will take a larger bite of Apple’s market dominance.