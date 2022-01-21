HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Secretly Working On AR Headset

Google Secretly Working On AR Headset

By | 21 Jan 2022

While Mark Zuckerberg has been more than vocal about his company’s focus on the metaverse, even renaming to make this direction clear, Google has been working on a secret AR headset, with 300 staff “tucked away in a building that requires special keycard access and non-disclosure agreements”.

This is revealed in a new feature on The Verge, where “two people familiar with the project who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission” spilled information about the team working on it, if not the actual product.

Project Iris is headed up by Clay Bavor, who reports directly to CEO Sundar Pichai. The team has plans to hire “hundreds” of new staff for the project, in addition to the core team of roughly 300 currently managing the project.

Google plans to have the AR headset on the market by 2024 – it currently looks like ski googles, according to the insiders, so it seems the design is still a way off.

Last October, on an earnings call, Pichai confirmed he was “thinking through” AR, which he called a “major area of investment for us.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Global Cloud Gaming Goes From Boom To Bigger Boom
OPINION: Microsoft Activison Deal “A Disaster For The Gaming Industry” Pure Garbage
Google Make It Harder For White Noise Fans To Rest Easy
Facebook And Google Made Secret Deal To Monopolise Digital Advertising
Apple In Talks For Major Sports Rights
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Belkin Releases Sturdy, Spill-Proof Kids Heaphones
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Majority Of Aussie Retailers Expect To Struggle Over Next Quarter
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
$72 Billion Semiconductor Package “Very Close”
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Netflix Confirms Season 2 Of Squid Game
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Tesla Sidestep Safety Concerns To Tailgate BMW In Sales
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Belkin Releases Sturdy, Spill-Proof Kids Heaphones
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Belkin has announced the affordable SoundForm Mini On-Ear Wireless Headphones for Kids, available in three colours with an RRP of...
Read More