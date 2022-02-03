Yesterday we reported that Samsung would be forced to push back the release date of the S22 series in various markets around the world, due to supply chain issues.

We spoke to Samsung Australia today, who confirmed that the delays would not impact the Australian market – meaning we can still expect to get the phone in a timely matter.

The Samsung Unpacked event happens on February 9, where the company will present the latest S-series, including a new bulked-up S22 Ultra, which will be taking the place of the Note series.