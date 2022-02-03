HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Australia Confirms No Delay For S22 Series

Samsung Australia Confirms No Delay For S22 Series

By | 3 Feb 2022

Yesterday we reported that Samsung would be forced to push back the release date of the S22 series in various markets around the world, due to supply chain issues.

We spoke to Samsung Australia today, who confirmed that the delays would not impact the Australian market – meaning we can still expect to get the phone in a timely matter.

The Samsung Unpacked event happens on February 9, where the company will present the latest S-series, including a new bulked-up S22 Ultra, which will be taking the place of the Note series.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Preorders Of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets Reveal Pricing
Galaxy S22 Delayed, Supply Chain Woes
Kogan Profits Dive Despite Increased Sales
Samsung Sets Date For Unpacked, S22 Launch
Samsung Confirms Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Replace Note
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Spotify Prepares Investors For Stalled Subscriber Growth
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Facebook Parent Meta Loses $280 Billion In Value Overnight
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Preorders Of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets Reveal Pricing
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Samsung Moves To Nobble Google Chrome, Despite Being An Android Brand
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
D-Link Crank Up Wi-Fi 6 Offering Price Battle Tipped
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Spotify Prepares Investors For Stalled Subscriber Growth
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Shares of Spotify fell yet again overnight, after the streaming service projected lower profit margins, and warned that subscriber growth...
Read More