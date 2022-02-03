HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Moves To Nobble Google Chrome, Despite Being An Android Brand

Samsung Moves To Nobble Google Chrome, Despite Being An Android Brand

3 Feb 2022

Samsung who has got well and truly into bed with Microsoft, despite all their smartphones being on a Google Android platform are now asking journalists to download the Microsoft Edge browser to view information about their all-new Google Android OS smartphones at the expense of the popular Chrome browser.

It also appears that Samsung management haven’t worked out that Windows OS for notebooks and PC’s already come with Microsoft Edge built in.

Despite this the links provided for embargoed NDA content reveal of their new 2022 Galaxy forces visitors to use the questionable Microsoft Edge software, including the resetting of Windows OS settings.

Their PR Company Edelman claim that “Microsoft Edge was seen by Samsung as being more secure” they claim.

 

After downloading Microsoft Edge browser, you still cannot get into the NDA site where the Samsung information is located, because Samsung in their desperation to prop up a questionable browser at the expense of Chrome, has failed to supply a web site address which I suspect they don’t want people putting into a Chrome browser, because it just might work.

In Australia demand for the Microsoft Edge browser is only 6.18% of the market Vs 52.8% for Google Chrome and 31.7% for Apple’s Safari, ironically Samsung Internet has half the share of the Microsoft Edge market with the South Korean Company cracking 3.16% of users.

A Samsung spokesperson said that they would investigate the issue.

Maybe the next big thing from Samsung could be a Windows OS smartphone….god help us!



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
