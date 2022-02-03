D-Link have blended Wi-Fi 6 technology with artificial intelligence for a suite of products that will lift the internet speed and coverage of your home or office, the big news is the price.

Included in the Eagle Pro AI Series is the R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Smart Router, the M15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Mesh Systems (which come in a two-pack and a three-pack) and the E15 AX1500 Mesh Range Extender.

The Smart Router (above) offers dual-band wireless speeds of up to 1,500 Mbps, with Wi-Fi coverage of up to 230 square metres.

The R15 offers 1024 QAM, MU-MIMO and OFDMA to boost speed, range, and network efficiency, while the AI Wi-Fi Optimiser continuously scans for the channels with the least interference, for the best connection.

AI is where these Eagle Pro products shine. The AI Traffic Optimiser handles stability, while the AI Parental Control filters out any unsuitable control. The AI Mesh Optimiser, which strengthens the connection between mesh nodes with unique AI beamforming technology, while the AI Assistant continuously reviews the network and monitors data usage.

D-Link’s new EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Mesh Systems come as a two- and a three-pack and use the same AI systems as the R15. They use Wi-Fi coverage of up to 370 square metres (for the two pack) and 500 square metres with three. You can also extend to four units if you need more coverage.

The AI Mesh Optimiser will ensure the strongest link between the units for a strong network without the dead spots.

The E15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Mesh Range Extender similarly allows you to extend your Wi-Fi in those areas far from the router where you’ll need coverage.

An integrated Gigabit Ethernet port allows you to add a wired device such as a Smart TV to your Wi-Fi network, while the built-in AI Assistant constantly scanned and reviews the network, sending recommendations and reports. The WPA3 support will give wirelessly encryption to protect your data.

“The EAGLE PRO AI Series is particularly significant as it is the first series to offer a complete range of products that not only integrate the latest in Wi-Fi 6 technology with artificial intelligence to offer incredible Wi-Fi coverage and speed, but have been specifically designed to do so together, from the ground up,” explains D-Link A/NZ MD, Graeme Reardon said

“This means users get the most seamless, powerful, efficient and easy to use Wi-Fi experience possible.”

Pricing:

R15 Eagle PRO AI AX1500 Smart Router – AUD$199.95

M15-2PK EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Mesh System (2-Pack) – AUD$279.95

M15-3PK EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Mesh System (3-Pack) – AUD$379.95

E15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Mesh Range Extender – AUD$179.95