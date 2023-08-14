HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Announces New UI Beta Program Launch

By | 14 Aug 2023

Samsung is launching a new One UI 6 Beta program for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra phones.

The new custom Android skin for Samsung smartphones and tablets or One UI is now available in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea.

The Android 14-based firmware update is live for users in those regions who can now join the beta via the Samsung Members app.

Screenshots were shared of the new Quick Settings UI design inclusive of a new camera widget that will grant users to choose where photos are saved before taking them.

In the press release, the full list of Samsung devices entitled for One UI 6 once enhancement is finalised was released.



