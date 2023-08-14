HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
MicroLED Apple Watch Delayed

By | 14 Aug 2023

Reports are suggesting Apple’s first microLED display watch won’t be launching when planned in 2025, but instead has been delayed to 2026, due to technological constraints in the production process.

Possible reasoning behind this is LG (Apple’s main supplier), and the company are looking for a way to make microLED panel production feasible.

Currently, microLED production is expensive due to many reasons, one being low yields. The production is tricky and many units are not currently up to standard.

LG reportedly have come up with a solution to fix defective microLED panels, however the process itself is quite expensive, and now the company are buying patents, related to a more reliable, precise positioning of chips, leading to higher yields.

The first Apple Watch to offer microLED panels will be the Ultra, and it will be brought to regular models later on.



