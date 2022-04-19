HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Announce Date For New Smart Monitors

By | 19 Apr 2022

Samsung’s new M8 and M7 Smart Monitors are set to arrive on Aussie shelves on the 9th of May, looking to take on Apple’s somewhat poorly received Studio Display.

The M8 was announced late last month, and now has a local RRP of just A$1,199, less than half of that of Apple’s latest monitor.

Samsung designed the M8 as a holistic solution for those spending more time at home, both working and playing. With a high quality 32-inch, 4K display, the M8 accounts for online communication and home work, with an included SlimFit camera with face tracking and auto-zooming, 5W built in speakers and Samsung Smart Hub connectivity.

Once work is finished, users can enjoy full SmartTV capabilities, with an included remote and built-in streaming services.

The Samsung M8 and M7 smart monitors are currently available for pre-order via the Samsung website for $1,199 and $699, with the launch taking placed online and instore on May 9th, 2022.



