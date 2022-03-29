The latest offering out of Samsung, the Smart Monitor M8 series, may be just around the corner. The Korean tech giant announced that the first of the new monitors is now able to be pre-ordered.

The Smart Monitor M8 range is built around a 32-inch VA display that boasts 4k resolution, 400 nits of brightness and 99% sRGB coverage. Those looking to purchase the monitor for gaming may want to steer clear however, as it has a rather average 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time.

Samsung’s new line is much more than a collection of simple monitors, as the name suggests. Rather like a smart TV, the Smart Monitor M8 range has built in streaming services and a remote, so that you don’t have to be connected to your PC to enjoy your favorite shows.

Features also include a SlimFit camera with face tracking and auto-zooming, built in 5W speakers and the ability to be connected to Samsung’s Smart Hub

Currently, the only monitor available for pre-order is the M80B, which comes in four colours and costs $700 USD (roughly $935 AUD).

Apple’s Studio Display has had rather mixed reviews, with many rather unhappy with the massive price tag, that starts at $2,499 AUD for the basic model. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is bigger and has a built-in stand that enables tilt and adjust. The stand alone costs an additional $600 AUD for the Studio Display.

While it does have a much lower pixel density, the fact you can get two Samsung monitors for the price of a single Apple one (more so if you are looking at higher model Studio Displays) really does make the latter seem a bit foolish.