Samsung and Google have joined forces to integrate Google Nest smart home devices into Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem.

Starting January, Nest devices such as thermostats, cameras, and doorbells will be “Works With SmartThings” certified. This means users of both Nest and Samsung smart home products will be able to control them from a single point, said Ralf Elias, Global Vice President IoT / Business Development & Partnerships at Samsung Electronics.

“SmartThings technology continues to enhance and improve the way we experience smart living. We’re pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Google and integrate Nest into our portfolio to offer users more ways to control and automate their home.

“We are committed to creating a universal system where all smart home devices can work cohesively together,” he said.

Michele Turner, Director of Product and Smart Home Ecosystem for Google Nest, said Google Assistant voice support is coming to more Samsung devices, and Samsung is making it easier to link Google Assistant from its apps.

“To make it even easier to quickly control all your smart home devices, we’re working to bring one of our favorite features of Android 11 to Samsung’s new Galaxy smartphones. When you tap on ‘Devices’ in the Quick Panel of the phone, you can choose an option among multiple apps and see all connected devices within the app on one screen,” added Turner.

Google Assistant support recently also came to Samsung’s 2020 smart TV range.