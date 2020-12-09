Klipsch Group has responded to our exclusive story earlier today that said that the US sound Company had given Qualifi 90 days notice that they will distribute its products directly in Australia beginning in March, 2021.

Klipsch Group brands includes the Klipsch, Jamo, Energy, and ProMedia speaker brands. Qualifi has lost the rights to both Jaemo and Klipsch.

ChannelNews understands that the Group has hired Peter Shanoon from Qualifi for the new operation.

ChannelNews understands that the Group will launch a new range of Jaemo speakers in the new year that sources have said build on the brands Danish heritage.

We understand that the Jamo range could be offered exclusivelly to The Good Guys and JB Hi Fi who are looking to push into the premium value audio market.

In a statement issued to ChannelNews Klipsch said that their audio solutions will continue to be sold through its current and long-standing partners, including Australia’s leading retailer Harvey Norman, various regional specialty audio retailers, and custom integrators.

“Enhancing our premium audio brand presence and increasing our market share in Australia are significant strategic initiatives for us. We will continue to invest in this channel and create new opportunities with the exciting and vast portfolio of products and partnerships that we are bringing to market,” said Vince Bonacorsi, vice president and general manager of sales and marketing, APAC, Australia and New Zealand for Klipsch Group.

The move coincides with the company’s most tech-focused products that will hit the market early next year, including Klipsch T5 II ANC True Wireless earphones powered by artificial intelligence and head gestures, Klipsch HP-1 ANC Over Ear headphones, and the class-leading Klipsch Cinema 1200 and 800 sound bars with Dolby Atmos® surround sound technology.

We are still waiting for a statement re a high level of returns for the Companies soundbars in Australia due to networking issues.