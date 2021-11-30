Samsung’s new 35W Power Adapter Duo at Rs 2299 comes with USB Type-C and a regular Type-A port so two phones can be charged together using the same unit.

Besides stopping potential arguments when only one charger can be found, it provides fast charging with USB-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 Max 35W and USB-A Max 15W charging.

It also supports a range of devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, wireless chargers and smartwatches running on both Android and iOS.

The USB-C port supports PD 3.0 and superfast charging, which will get Samsung Galaxy phones charged in 50 per cent less time.

The USB-A port supports 15W adaptive fast charge to Samsung devices.