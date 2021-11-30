HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Employsure Fined $1M For Misleading Google Ads

Employsure Fined $1M For Misleading Google Ads

By | 30 Nov 2021

Workplace relations advisor Employsure has been hit with a $1 million fine for breaching the Australian Consumer Law by making false or misleading representations in its Google Ads.

The proceedings were brought to the Federal Court by the ACCC, after Employsure ran a series of ads that suggested it was affiliated with a government agency.

The ads, as seen below, appeared in response to search terms such as ‘fair work ombudsman’, and contained headlines such as ‘Fair Work Ombudsman Help – Free 24/7 Employer Advice’ and ‘Fair Work Commission Advice – Free Employer Advice’.

“We consider that misrepresenting a business as being part of, or affiliated with, the government is a particularly serious breach of our consumer law, and publication of the Google Ads, including over a prolonged period of time, points to a significant compliance failure,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

“The ACCC took this action following over 100 complaints about Employsure, including from small businesses who claimed they had contacted Employsure after viewing a Google Ad and thought they were dealing with a government agency.

“The ACCC was particularly concerned that consumers may have entered into contracts with Employsure for a significant fee because they believed the advertised services were to be provided by the official government authority, or a government affiliate, but this was not accepted by the Court in determining the penalty,” Sims concluded.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
More Than 75% Of NBN Users On High-Speed Service
Hold Music Company Slapped By ACCC
Scams On The Rise, With Losses Up 87 Per Cent To $236 Million
Australia’s Shipping System At Risk Of “Cartel Activity”: ACCC
Is A Coffee Worth Your Digital Security Due To A Me & U App ?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

QR Code Food Ordering Platforms Mine Data To Success
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
LG’s New CordZero Handstick Cleans Up, Then Cleans Itself
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
Xbox Improves Cloud Graphics For Edge Users Only
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
Xbox Gamers Declare War On Halo: Infinite PC Aimbot Cheats
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
China’s Censorship Reach Hits Disney+ And The Simpsons
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

QR Code Food Ordering Platforms Mine Data To Success
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Though they’re the perfect way to mine personal data, including your name, email address and phone number, even credit card...
Read More