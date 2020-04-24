Rupert And Lachlan Forgo Salaries As Coronavirus Bites

NEW YORK/SYDNEY: The Murdoch family – now said to be worth more than US$50 billion between them – have revealed plans to forgo their salaries to help mitigate losses from COVID-19 – and perhaps show some solidarity with the effort being made by global citizens to show some sympathy with those stricken by the attacks.

Leader Rupert Murdoch is understood to have a salary of US$5 million plus $29 million in incentives and stocks. His son Lachlan , who is chairman and CEO at Fox Corporation, is also forgoing his salary of $5 million.

But it’s not just the family kicking in. Lachlan Murdoch said in a memo to staff: “The rest of my direct-report executive team will reduce their salaries by 50pc through the same period. And from May 1 through July 31, 2020, our executives at the VP level and above will reduce their salaries by 15pc.”