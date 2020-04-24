HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Rupert And Lachlan Forgo Salaries As Coronavirus Bites

Rupert And Lachlan Forgo Salaries As Coronavirus Bites

By | 24 Apr 2020
, , , ,

NEW YORK/SYDNEY: The Murdoch family – now said to be worth more than US$50 billion between them – have revealed plans to forgo their salaries to help mitigate losses from COVID-19 – and perhaps show some solidarity with the effort being made by global citizens to show some sympathy with those stricken by the attacks.

Leader Rupert Murdoch is understood to have a salary of US$5 million plus $29 million in incentives and stocks. His son Lachlan , who is chairman and CEO at Fox Corporation, is also forgoing his salary of $5 million.

But it’s not just the family kicking in. Lachlan Murdoch said in a memo to staff: “The rest of my direct-report executive team will reduce their salaries by 50pc through the same period. And from May 1 through July 31, 2020, our executives at the VP level and above will reduce their salaries by 15pc.”

Further cuts are said to affect around 700 Fox Corp employees. It wasn’t clear last night if Murdoch’s Australian employees, who produce The Australian, Herald Sun, Daily Telegraph and Courier-Mail among other titles, will be chipping in.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
US Videogame Sales Surge In March On lockdown
Google Makes Identity Verification Mandatory For All Advertisers
Important Legal Docs Can Now Be Witnessed Via Video
COVID-19 5G Tower War Now Telco Technicians Threatened With Violence
Radio Rentals Permanently Closes All Brick-And-Mortar Stores
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

US Videogame Sales Surge In March On lockdown
Brands Communication Console
/
April 24, 2020
/
Google Makes Identity Verification Mandatory For All Advertisers
Google Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
April 24, 2020
/
IPhone, iPads Flaw May Have Let Hackers Steal Data
Brands Communication Content
/
April 24, 2020
/
Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds Tipped To Finally Launch In May
Latest News Microsoft Sound Buds
/
April 24, 2020
/
Ambertech Withdraws Guidance, Appoints New Director After New $5.1M ABC Deal
Distributors Industry Latest News
/
April 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

US Videogame Sales Surge In March On lockdown
Brands Communication Console
/
April 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO: Videogame sales in March hit their highest in over a decade, as users binged on Animal Crossing: New...
Read More