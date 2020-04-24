HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft's Surface Earbuds Tipped To Finally Launch In May

Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds Tipped To Finally Launch In May

By | 24 Apr 2020
German tech publication winfuture.de has reported that Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds will finally be launched in May, after being unveiled six months ago.

The Surface Earbuds are Microsoft’s version of Apple’s Earpods or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds – they are design to sit securely and comfortably in the ear, and use Bluetooth technology to be entirely cord-free.

One of the most distinctive features of the Surface Earbuds is the striking, circular shape on the outer part of the earbud. On the plate itself Microsoft has installed a range of touch functions. For example, you can tap, touch and swipe to skip a music track, adjust volume, make a call or get assistance.

In terms of everyday functionality, the earbuds integrate with Office 365. If you have an Office 365 subscription, you will be able to access Office 365 screen-free. You can listen to, delete and reply to emails; check when your next meeting is; and quickly gauge your to-do list.

They are equipped with 13.6mm speakers that deliver acoustic sound, with two microphones in each earbud for exceptional voice recognition and call quality.

The battery promises to last 8 hours per single charge, lasting up to 24 hours with the charging case. The Surface Earbuds come with interchangeable silicone tips, which come in three sizes, so you can find the right fit for you.

Although local pricing has not yet been released, they will cost USD$249.99 in the US.

