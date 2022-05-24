HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Serious Questions Raised After Woolworths Splashes The Cash For MyDeal

Serious Questions Raised After Woolworths Splashes The Cash For MyDeal

By | 24 May 2022

Serious questions are being asked as to why Woolworths acquired a controlling shareholding in online site MyDeal a deal worth $243M last week.

The price equated to 3.8 times forecast revenue for the loss-making group during the 2022 financial year.

The move comes as Kogan, and Catch the Wesfarmers owned business struggle in the e-commerce market which is witnessing record falls following the opening of retail stores after COVID.

Wesfarmers whose shares are down 15% during the past 12 months is facing more record losses in with Catch failing to deliver a profit.

The business acquired by Wesfarmers for $230 million in 2019 last reported a loss of $43-45 million for the six months to 31 December 2021, which is $1 million shy of its losses for the entire FY21 calendar year.

Kogan has seen their share value fall 63% during the last 12 months with the shares trading yesterday at $3.64, 12 months ago they were trading at $13.

Last week Woolworths announced an agreement to purchase 80 per cent of online marketplace MyDeal for $1.05 per share, a 63 per cent premium to the company’s last traded share price.

The deal also includes taking on debt.

Credit Suisse analysts were particularly harsh, suggesting that the transaction appeared to add no value to Woolworths and seemed contrary to the expectations of some investors for a return of surplus cash.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Woolies, Wesfarmers CEOs Want Local Production, Skilled Migration
Woolworths Buys MyDeal, Takes On Kogan, Catch
JB Hi-Fi Shares Down 6% As Consumer Market Falls
Aussie Retail Union Calls For Wage Rise
Wesfarmers Launches OnePass Across Kmart, Target, Catch
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Days After CEO Quits GM Quits Acer
Latest News
/
May 24, 2022
/
Motorola Razr 3 Tipped To Use New Powerful Processor
Latest News
/
May 24, 2022
/
Motorola To Release 200MP Camera Smartphone In July
Latest News
/
May 24, 2022
/
JB Hi Fi Set Top Bid For Another Retailer
Latest News
/
May 24, 2022
/
Electronic Arts Seeking To Sell
Latest News
/
May 23, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Days After CEO Quits GM Quits Acer
Latest News
/
May 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Days after Darren Simmons the CEO of Acer Australia quit, General Manager Greg Mikaelian has also quit with questions now...
Read More